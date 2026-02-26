Kerala health minister attacked, suffers serious neck injury; 5 arrested

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured in a protest led by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at Kannur Railway Station on Wednesday. The incident took place near the ticket counter when she was about to board the Vande Bharat train. During the protest, a scuffle broke out and George suffered injuries to her neck. She was later admitted to Kannur District Hospital. The protesters were demonstrating against alleged repeated cases of medical negligence in government hospitals across the state.

Legal action 5 KSU activists arrested Five KSU activists have been arrested in connection with the attack on George. A case has been registered against them under attempt to murder charges. The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Railway Police states that this was a premeditated act, not a spontaneous scuffle. According to the FIR, the incident occurred at 3:15pm on Wednesday. George and her security officer were about to board the train when activists allegedly entered the area, brandishing a "weapon."

Attack details FIR states activists entered station with weapon The FIR reveals that the activists waved black flags and raised slogans against George before attacking her. They specifically targeted her neck with the weapon, the FIR states. When George's security detail intervened, he was also allegedly attacked and restrained. The complaint further alleges that they tried to stop George from performing her duties.

Political response Political controversy erupts in Kerala The incident has sparked a political controversy in Kerala. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has condemned the attack as "planned" and "undemocratic." Kerala Minister J Chinchu Rani slammed the opposition's tactics, calling them "uncivilized and aggressive." "The Congress and its youth organizations are going after ministers and deliberately creating provocations... The approach of the Congress youth organizations is uncivilized and aggressive. The people of Kerala will respond against it."

