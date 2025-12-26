Kerala: VV Rajesh elected Thiruvananthapuram's 1st-ever mayor from BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted history in Kerala as VV Rajesh became the first-ever party leader to be elected mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The councilor of Thiruvananthapuram 's Kodunganoor ward won with 51 votes, including support from an independent member, beating United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates in the race. The party's landmark victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections earlier this month ended decades-long Left domination in the civic body.

Political career Rajesh's political journey and support from RSS Rajesh, a lawyer by profession, is a BJP state secretary and a prominent organizational leader. He has previously served as the party's Thiruvananthapuram district president and was also the state chief of the BJP Yuva Morcha. Later, in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, he contested from the Vattiyoorkavu constituency, but finished second with 39,596 votes. His name was finalized for the Thiruvananthapuram mayoral race after intervention from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reports said.

Election results BJP's historic win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation In the December 9 election, the BJP won 50 out of 101 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, breaking a Left stronghold that lasted around four decades. The Congress-led UDF had also made gains by doubling its seat tally, but the three-cornered contest ultimately favored the BJP. Senior BJP leaders, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were present at the corporation office to witness Rajesh's election as the Thiruvananthapuram mayor.