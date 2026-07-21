Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: What's on agenda
What's the story
The Lok Sabha will take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing on Tuesday. The bill, introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday, seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, and increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court (excluding the CJI) from 33 to 37. A statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance promulgated by President on May 16 will also be considered alongside the bill.
Agenda details
Other business listed for the day
The Revised List of Business for the day also includes questions, laying of papers, motions relating to parliamentary committees and matters under Rule 377.
The Secretary-General is scheduled to lay nine bills passed during the Seventh Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on behalf of the President.
Several ministers will also lay papers on behalf of their respective ministries.
Other discussions
What will happen in Rajya Sabha today
In the Rajya Sabha, the Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be taken up. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will seek leave to introduce this bill.
The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward national symbols like the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem a criminal offense.
It also seeks to give 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as the national anthem.
Protests
Lok Sabha, RS adjourned amid uproar on Monday
The legislative agenda comes after repeated adjournments in both Houses on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday.
Opposition members have been demanding discussions on various issues, including NEET-UG paper leak and alleged embezzlement at the Ram Mandir Trust.
The opposition is likely to continue its protests, with floor leaders meeting to strategize for the second day of the session.
The Monsoon Session will continue till August 13.