Remove 'BJP's puppet' CEC: Congress demands Gyanesh Kumar's ouster
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of being a "puppet" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He made these remarks during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, amid an ongoing controversy over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Kharge alleged that Kumar's actions are aimed at benefiting the ruling party and said he "has no right to remain in office."
Demands outlined
Kharge demands PM Modi's resignation on moral grounds
Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pressuring the poll panel and demanded his resignation on moral grounds.
He stressed that the right to vote is a fundamental part of democracy and no eligible voter should be excluded arbitrarily.
The Congress President demanded all data on electoral roll changes be made public, voters whose names were deleted should get a chance to appeal, and political parties should receive electoral rolls in a simple format on time.
Probe demand
Kharge calls for independent, time-bound probe into serious anomalies
He also called for an independent, time-bound probe into serious anomalies and demanded transparency in the poll process so that no one feels that information is being hidden.
Kharge reiterated that the Congress's fight is not against any particular party or individual but for voters' rights and democracy.
He praised Rahul Gandhi for raising concerns about voter list manipulation, saying all his apprehensions have proved true.
EC response
Election Commission denies allegations of institutional dissent
The ECI has denied allegations of institutional dissent, saying operational queries and suggestions raised during the draft stage are part of its decision-making process.
The controversy stems from a report by The Indian Express, which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections over the Special Intensive Revision exercise decisions.
The report stated that Sandhu and Joshi had formally objected on record at least 14 times over 10 months against decisions made by the CEC.