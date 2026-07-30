Kharge criticizes PM's midnight Instagram address to students
What's the story
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his late-night Instagram address to students in the wake of a paper leak controversy. Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Kharge accused the government of only responding after massive protests. He alleged that despite opposition demands for a stronger anti-paper leak law since 2024, the Centre ignored their suggestions until now.
Political criticism
Kharge accuses govt of 'hastily introducing' law
"We have been requesting to strengthen the anti-paper leak bill since 2024, but the government did not listen to us," Kharge said.
Kharge criticized the government for hastily introducing an earlier law, now needing amendments due to public pressure.
He said, "Earlier bill was brought in haste, but now the govt has to amend the bill."
Political motives
Congress leader alleges political motives behind government's actions
The Congress leader alleged that the new bill was more about appeasing public anger than tackling recurring paper leaks.
"Just to cool the current atmosphere and cool our youths, this bill has been brought," he said.
Kharge alleged that the government's actions were politically motivated, aimed at protecting their seats rather than solving youth problems.
He said, "Just to save their seats, this bill has been brought not to solve the problems of the youth."
Shah
'Shah was responsible for the use of force'
He also trained his guns at Home Minister Amit Shah for his silence on the police crackdown on CJP's protest.
"You are the home minister. This was happening in Delhi. And yet despite all this...you did not open your mouth. Has someone stitched your mouth shut?" Kharge said, prompting BJP leaders in the house, including JP Nadda, to raise objections and flag the statement as "unparliamentary."
Repeating Rahul Gandhi's charge, Kharge said Shah was responsible for the use of force.