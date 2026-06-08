Kharge flags SIR, hails 'Delimitation Bill' defeat at INDIA meeting
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the central government during the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, alleging that India's foreign policy is "severely compromised" and "crores are being deprived of voting rights" due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Kharge also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states of unchecked atrocities against weaker sections of society, further intensifying his criticism of the government's governance record.
Unity showcased
INDIA bloc's united stand in Parliament
In his opening remarks at the meeting, Kharge highlighted the INDIA bloc's unity in Parliament. He referred to their collective effort on April 17, 2026, when they united to defeat key legislations related to delimitation. "On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when all of us came together firmly and defeated the Modi government's malicious bills on delimitation," he said.
Governance concerns
Systemic misuse of institutions
Kharge also raised issues of governance and economic pressures in his address. He alleged that "due to SIR, the voting rights of millions of our people are being stripped away" and accused the government of systemic misuse of institutions. He said, "Investigative agencies are being continuously used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents. Discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments."
Economic challenges
Concerns over economic pressures
Kharge also flagged rising prices of essential goods and a negative economic environment. He said private monopolies are growing in many sectors, putting MSMEs in crisis. The Congress chief also spoke about employment and education issues affecting youth due to mismanagement of the examination system. "Due to the complete mismanagement of the examination system, the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of our youth are being betrayed," he said.
Policy issues
Social and foreign policy front issues
Kharge said a collective approach must continue to address broader national challenges. "Now we must strengthen and advance that same spirit so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's misgovernance," he said in his address, which was shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on X.
Twitter Post
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Opening Remarks of @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @kharge ji at the meeting of INDIA janbandhan on June 8, 2026— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 8, 2026
दोस्तों:
मैं INDIA समूह के नेताओं की इस बैठक में आप सभी का स्वागत करता हूं। यह समूह लगभग ठीक तीन साल पहले अस्तित्व में आया था। मैं ज्यादा नहीं बोलना चाहता,…
Alliance tensions
Meeting comes amid visible strains within opposition alliance
The meeting comes amid visible strains within the opposition alliance. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had objected to statements made by Congress leaders during the Kerala election campaign when they had accused the Left party of colluding with the BJP. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) skipped the meeting, accusing Congress of "betrayal" in Tamil Nadu over its post-poll alliance with the TVK. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has left the INDIA bloc, also did not attend these deliberations.