Kharge flags SIR, hails 'Delimitation Bill' defeat at INDIA meeting 

Alliance tensions

Meeting comes amid visible strains within opposition alliance

The meeting comes amid visible strains within the opposition alliance. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had objected to statements made by Congress leaders during the Kerala election campaign when they had accused the Left party of colluding with the BJP. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) skipped the meeting, accusing Congress of "betrayal" in Tamil Nadu over its post-poll alliance with the TVK. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has left the INDIA bloc, also did not attend these deliberations.