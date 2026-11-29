Congress leaders to meet Stalin, Pawar to discuss delimitation bill
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP(SP)) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. The meetings are aimed at persuading the regional parties to reconsider their support for the central government's Delimitation Bill. The talks come after both parties confirmed their backing for the bill, which seeks to redraw parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census population data.
DMK stance
DMK's stance on delimitation bill
The DMK had earlier opposed an earlier version of the bill, calling it a "black law." It has now backed the revised draft after its demand for a 50% increase in seats was met.
Stalin stressed that Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats will not be reduced from 7.18%.
He called this decision a victory for southern states and said, "This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024."
NCP backing
NCP(SP)'s support and conditions
The NCP(SP) has also extended its support to the delimitation proposals, calling it a constitutional necessity.
The party's decision was based on the condition that any increase in seats should maintain existing allocations while adding 50%.
With eight Lok Sabha MPs, the addition of the DMK's 22 MPs and the NCP(SP)'s eight MPs takes the potential tally to around 350.
Meeting details
Congress leaders likely to join Kharge in meetings
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are likely to accompany Kharge for the meetings with Stalin and Pawar, NDTV reported, citing sources.
The party hopes to convince them not to support the delimitation bill ahead of a special session of Parliament.
The Samajwadi Party has also issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs for this session, in view of the delimitation bill.