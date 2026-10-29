'Used to respect him': Naseeruddin's 'Dimagi Naxal' comment disturbs Rijiju
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for his video, where he called himself "Dimagi Naxal" while expressing support for the students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. The 76-year-old actor had expressed solidarity with the students' demand for restoration of their union in a Facebook video. In response, Rijiju took to X to call Shah a "dangerous urban Naxal" and a "subversive intellectual."
Accusations
I discovered his true character far too late: Rijiju
In his post, Rijiju said he used to respect and like Shah, thinking he was an ordinary actor.
"I used to respect and like Naseeruddin Shah, thinking he was just an ordinary actor. I had no idea that he was a dangerous urban Naxal, a subversive intellectual. I discovered his true character far too late. He is extremely detrimental to India's democracy," the Union minister wrote.
Video declaration
Shah wore badge reading 'Dimagi Naxal'
Voicing support for Jamia students campaigning for the restoration of their students' union, Shah had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the political rhetoric routinely deployed against government critics.
He said, "I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else."
The term 'Dimagi Naxal' was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech.
Protest concerns
Actor questions government's treatment of students
Shah also questioned the government's treatment of students and public institutions, asking how far the government will go.
"What else will you do to break the courage of our country's youth, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy at risk? How far will you go?" he asked.
"First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia. The atrocities that are being done on students will be remembered. Everything will be remembered," he said.
Election demands
Students are demanding fixed schedule for student union elections
Jamia students are demanding a fixed schedule for student union elections and a deadline for ratifying the union's constitution.
Elections have been stalled since 2006 due to campus violence.
They have been protesting for almost 20 days now, with violence breaking out as protesting students and locals allegedly damaged university gates and boundary walls and damaged CCTV cameras.
Citing the prevailing situation, it has decided to conduct its end-semester examinations in online mode and extend online classes till November 24.