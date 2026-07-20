Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
What's the story
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday after opposition members raised slogans demanding discussions on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. The protests started soon after Speaker Om Birla made obituary references to former MPs and other dignitaries.
Speaker's plea
'Please remain seated...': Speaker Birla appealed to opposition members
After the obituary references, opposition leaders raised slogans, demanding discussions on the said topics.
Speaker Birla appealed to members to let the House function smoothly, saying, "Please remain seated. Cooperate in running the House."
However, his appeals went unheard as opposition members continued their protests.
This forced him to adjourn the House till 12:00pm.
RS
Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12 Noon today.
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon.
Addressing the Upper House, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge brought up the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.
"This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children....A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," he said as shouting can be heard in the background.
Agenda push
Government not ready to discuss key issues: Congress
Before the session, Congress leaders had pushed for talks on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the government was "not ready" to discuss key issues during this Monsoon Session.
He said, "For several days now...the Government is not ready for a discussion on any of the basic issues."
Motion submitted
Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Earlier on Monday, Congress MP KC Venugopal had submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha. He sought a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Several opposition leaders had also demanded discussions on the alleged NEET paper leak and student protests.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament started on Monday and will end on August 13.