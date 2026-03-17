Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 Opposition MPs

The Lok Sabha has revoked the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). The resolution was passed on Tuesday after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in the House for their reinstatement. The suspended MPs, who were barred for the rest of the Budget session for "unruly behavior," will now be able to participate in parliamentary proceedings again.

Advisory issued Advisory issued to MPs after suspension revoked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while revoking the suspension, also issued a strict advisory to the members. He asked them to maintain decorum in the House and specifically warned against disruptive practices. "Don't display placards, AI-generated pictures," he said, according to India TV, stressing on maintaining dignity and conduct during debates and discussions.

MPs' return All 8 Opposition MPs return to Lok Sabha After their suspension was revoked, all eight Opposition MPs returned to the Lok Sabha and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The suspended MPs included seven from Congress, namely, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, Prashant Padole, S Venkat Raman, and Kiran Reddy, alog with Dean Kuriakose from CPI(M).

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Equal application Parliamentary traditions, rules must apply equally: Tagore After their suspension was revoked, Congress MP Tagore said they were suspended for protesting against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's being denied to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. He stressed that "Parliamentary traditions and rules must apply equally to everyone, not selectively to Opposition MPs." He added, "Lakshman Rekha must include the dignity of the Leader of Opposition."

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