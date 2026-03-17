Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 Opposition MPs
What's the story
The Lok Sabha has revoked the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). The resolution was passed on Tuesday after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in the House for their reinstatement. The suspended MPs, who were barred for the rest of the Budget session for "unruly behavior," will now be able to participate in parliamentary proceedings again.
Advisory issued
Advisory issued to MPs after suspension revoked
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while revoking the suspension, also issued a strict advisory to the members. He asked them to maintain decorum in the House and specifically warned against disruptive practices. "Don't display placards, AI-generated pictures," he said, according to India TV, stressing on maintaining dignity and conduct during debates and discussions.
MPs' return
All 8 Opposition MPs return to Lok Sabha
After their suspension was revoked, all eight Opposition MPs returned to the Lok Sabha and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The suspended MPs included seven from Congress, namely, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, Prashant Padole, S Venkat Raman, and Kiran Reddy, alog with Dean Kuriakose from CPI(M).
Equal application
Parliamentary traditions, rules must apply equally: Tagore
After their suspension was revoked, Congress MP Tagore said they were suspended for protesting against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's being denied to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. He stressed that "Parliamentary traditions and rules must apply equally to everyone, not selectively to Opposition MPs." He added, "Lakshman Rekha must include the dignity of the Leader of Opposition."
Suspension cause
Why MPs were suspended
The suspensions stemmed from a two-day standoff in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session over former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir about the 2020 India-China Galwan conflict. On February 2 and 3, Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite a Caravan magazine article quoting excerpts from the unpublished book. The eight protesting MPs tore up papers and flung them at the Chair, Deputy Speaker Krishna Prasad Tenneti, on February 3, leading to their suspension.