'Maha jungle raj': Modi targets TMC over Women's Reservation Bill
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, which sought to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Addressing a rally in Bankura, West Bengal, Modi said, "Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not want more of Bengal's daughters to become MLAs and MPs because the daughters of Bengal were challenging their maha jungle raj." He alleged that the TMC conspired with Congress to stop this law from being passed.
Empowerment debate
PM Modi slams TMC for alleged anti-tribal sentiments
PM Modi also slammed the TMC for its alleged anti-tribal sentiments, citing their opposition to President Droupadi Murmu. He said, "The Congress and Trinamool tried to defeat the tribal president candidate... Today, the whole world respects President Droupadi Murmu." The Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in Parliament as it failed to secure a two-thirds majority. The NDA had 298 members in the Lok Sabha, but 230 opposed it.
Representation response
We have highest proportion of female elected representatives: Mamata
In response to PM Modi's remarks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended the TMC's record on women's representation. She highlighted that her party has the highest percentage of women representatives in both the Parliament and the State Legislature. "We have the highest proportion of female elected representatives in both Parliament and the State Legislature," she said, adding that 37.9% of their Lok Sabha members are women, and in the Rajya Sabha, we have nominated 46% women members.