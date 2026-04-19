'Maha jungle raj': Modi targets TMC over Women's Reservation Bill

PM Modi also slammed the TMC for its alleged anti-tribal sentiments, citing their opposition to President Droupadi Murmu . He said, "The Congress and Trinamool tried to defeat the tribal president candidate... Today, the whole world respects President Droupadi Murmu." The Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in Parliament as it failed to secure a two-thirds majority. The NDA had 298 members in the Lok Sabha, but 230 opposed it.

Representation response

We have highest proportion of female elected representatives: Mamata

In response to PM Modi's remarks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended the TMC's record on women's representation. She highlighted that her party has the highest percentage of women representatives in both the Parliament and the State Legislature. "We have the highest proportion of female elected representatives in both Parliament and the State Legislature," she said, adding that 37.9% of their Lok Sabha members are women, and in the Rajya Sabha, we have nominated 46% women members.