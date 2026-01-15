Maharashtra Civic Polls underway: What's open, closed today
What's the story
The Maharashtra Election Commission has declared a public holiday on Thursday for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. According to the order, the public holiday has been declared in 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, to boost voter turnout and ensure smooth polling. The holiday will impact government offices, public sector undertakings, banks, and central government offices in BMC jurisdiction.
Market and school closures
Financial markets and educational institutions to remain closed
The BSE and NSE will observe a full trading holiday on Thursday due to the civic polls. All segments of the stock market, including equity, derivatives, commodities, and electronic gold receipts, will remain suspended for the day. Most government-run schools and colleges in Mumbai are also likely to be closed on this day. Many private offices may choose to remain closed, but this will depend on individual company policies.
Service continuity
Essential services and public transport to operate normally
Essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, police, and fire services will continue to function normally during the civic polls. Public transport services like local trains and BEST buses are also expected to run as per their usual schedules. Furthermore, authorities may make additional arrangements for voters' convenience in reaching polling stations. The Election Commission has made special provisions for vulnerable voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and single parents with children.
Liquor restrictions
Alcohol sale banned during civic polls
The Maharashtra government has also imposed a four-day dry period from January 13 to January 16 in the 29 municipal corporation areas. During this time, the sale and consumption of alcohol are banned, and liquor shops, bars, and permit rooms will remain closed. Authorities have warned of strict action against violations during this period. Lastly, polling stations will be equipped with electricity, clean drinking water, toilets, and ramps to ensure accessibility for all voters.