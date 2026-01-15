Maharashtra voters allege marker pens used instead of indelible ink 

A controversy has erupted over the marking of voters' fingers in the ongoing Maharashtra local body elections. The opposition parties have alleged that marker pens were used instead of indelible ink, raising fears of electoral fraud. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray questioned the integrity of the election process and accused the government of manipulating systems to secure electoral victories.

Election integrity Thackeray criticizes alleged use of marker pens Thackeray slammed the alleged use of marker pens, saying, "Now they are using marker pens instead of ink used. This is unacceptable." He also raised concerns over new mechanisms being introduced without political consultation, referring to issues like bogus voting and VVPAT systems. In Pune, reports emerged that a voting ink mark cleaner was found at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices.

Twitter Post APP files complaint Ink-marks being made on Voter’s fingers by using ‘marker pens’ instead of Govt manufactured indelible ink, is easily wearing off by the simple use of ‘Nail Polish Remover’ as I demonstrate, in this video.



Ink cleaner NCP leader confirms ink cleaner discovery at BJP offices Following the report, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar led NCP workers into the BJP office and seized the bottles used to clean the voting mark. The youths who were in the BJP offices were discovered cleaning the ink marks on the female voters and were asked to recast their ballots. NCP leader Rupali Chakankar confirmed the discovery of bottles of ink cleaner from BJP offices. She said they informed the police and hoped action would be taken against those responsible.

Official response Mumbai Municipal Commissioner responds to allegations Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani responded to these allegations by saying, "We will probe all the complaints related to the use of ink." He added that preliminary observations indicated that while nail ink is removable, skin ink isn't. Voters have also alleged that their names were being misused. According to HT, Aarif Mohammed, a voter from Mumbra, said when he arrived to cast his vote, he learned that a vote had already been cast in his name.