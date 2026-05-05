Mahua Moitra breaks silence after TMC debacle in Bengal 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra broke her silence after her party lost the state elections, saying it is the "will of the people," and reaffirmed her party's ideological stance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a historic victory, winning 206 seats and ending TMC's 15-year rule. "The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that," Moitra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Party pride Moitra's take on TMC's performance Moitra also praised her party's efforts in the elections, despite what she called unfavorable conditions. "We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader and my party," she wrote on X. The TMC MP also reiterated her commitment to fight for a secular country where the Constitution prevails over "brute majoritarianism."

Loss Banerjee lost from Bhabanipur constituency One of the biggest upsets was Mamata Banerjee losing from her Bhabanipur constituency to Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes. After the election results, West Bengal witnessed violence and vandalism at TMC offices in several districts. The TMC accused the BJP of revealing its "true colors" by resorting to what they called "gutter politics."

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