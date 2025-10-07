Maithili Thakur contesting Bihar election? Folk singer drops hints
What's the story
Folk singer Maithili Thakur has sparked speculation about her possible political debut in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The rumors started after Thakur met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Tawde shared photos of the meeting on social media, which further fueled speculation that Thakur might contest on a BJP ticket from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga.
Twitter Post
Tawde's post on meeting with Thakur
वर्ष 1995 में बिहार में लालू राज आने पर जो परिवार बिहार छोड़कर चले गए, उस परिवार की बिटिया सुप्रसिद्ध गायिका मैथिली ठाकुर जी बदलते बिहार की रफ्तार को देखकर फिर से बिहार आना चाहती हैं।— Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) October 5, 2025
आज गृह राज्यमंत्री @nityanandraibjp जी और मैंने उनसे आग्रह किया कि बिहार की जनता के लिए और… pic.twitter.com/DrFtkxQWo0
Political aspirations
Thakur's emotional connection to her village constituency
Responding to the speculation, Thakur said she would like to contest from her village constituency because of her emotional connection with it. "I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai, as well as Vinod Tawde. We had a discussion about Bihar's future," she said. "No official announcement has been made at this time. But let's see what happens. I would like to stand from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it," she said.
Political stance
Thakur tight-lipped on political preferences
When asked about her political preferences, Thakur remained tight-lipped. She said, "I don't want to comment on this right now... I am standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country's development." Trained in Indian classical and folk music, Thakur was appointed the state icon for Bihar by the Election Commission of India in 2023. She also received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 from Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contributions to Bihar's folk music.
Election schedule
Bihar assembly elections to be held in 2 phases
The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 14. Stakes are high for both the incumbent NDA regime, which has the BJP and the JD(U) as the chief protagonists, as well as the Mahagathbandhan, which comprises the Congress, RJD, and other parties. Both AAP and the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party have decided to contest the polls individually.