Maithili Thakur contesting Bihar election? Folk singer drops hints 

Folk singer Maithili Thakur has sparked speculation about her possible political debut in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The rumors started after Thakur met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Tawde shared photos of the meeting on social media, which further fueled speculation that Thakur might contest on a BJP ticket from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga .

Twitter Post Tawde's post on meeting with Thakur वर्ष 1995 में बिहार में लालू राज आने पर जो परिवार बिहार छोड़कर चले गए, उस परिवार की बिटिया सुप्रसिद्ध गायिका मैथिली ठाकुर जी बदलते बिहार की रफ्तार को देखकर फिर से बिहार आना चाहती हैं।



आज गृह राज्यमंत्री @nityanandraibjp जी और मैंने उनसे आग्रह किया कि बिहार की जनता के लिए और… pic.twitter.com/DrFtkxQWo0 — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) October 5, 2025

Political aspirations Thakur's emotional connection to her village constituency Responding to the speculation, Thakur said she would like to contest from her village constituency because of her emotional connection with it. "I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai, as well as Vinod Tawde. We had a discussion about Bihar's future," she said. "No official announcement has been made at this time. But let's see what happens. I would like to stand from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it," she said.

Political stance Thakur tight-lipped on political preferences When asked about her political preferences, Thakur remained tight-lipped. She said, "I don't want to comment on this right now... I am standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country's development." Trained in Indian classical and folk music, Thakur was appointed the state icon for Bihar by the Election Commission of India in 2023. She also received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 from Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contributions to Bihar's folk music.