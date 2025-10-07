Kejriwal gets bungalow after year-long wait; neighbors include Shashi Tharoor 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a Type-VII bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate. The allotment comes nearly a year after he resigned as Delhi Chief Minister and moved out of his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road. The new accommodation is the second largest category of government residential accommodation.

Bungalow details New neighbors for Kejriwal The Type-VII bungalow allotted to Kejriwal is around 5,000 square feet and comes with four bedrooms, large lawns, a garage, three servant quarters, and space for an office. It also has two side lawns and an office area. His new neighbors include Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at bungalow 97 and Army officials at bungalows 94 and 96. RJD's Misa Bharati and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi are also nearby residents with bungalows 82 and 81, respectively.

Housing history Kejriwal's earlier request for different bungalow was denied Kejriwal had earlier sought the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, previously occupied by Mayawati. However, that residence was allotted to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in July. On September 25, the central government had assured the Delhi High Court during court proceedings that Kejriwal would be provided official accommodation within 10 days.