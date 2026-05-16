Mamata asks dissenting TMC leaders to leave, others to rebuild

After the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) crushing defeat in the West Bengal elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee has asked her candidates to rebuild the organization. She said those who want to leave are free to do so. "Those who are leaving for other parties, let them go. I will rebuild the party afresh," she said at a meeting with contesting candidates at her Kalighat residence on Friday.

Election aftermath TMC's dismal performance in Bengal elections The TMC could manage to win only 80 out of 293 assembly seats in the recent elections, a steep decline from their previous tally of 215. The party lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending its three-term rule. Mamata Banerjee herself lost from Bhabanipur, a seat she had long represented.

Defection fears Speculation of defections after election results The meeting was called amid reports of internal discontent and speculation of defections after the election results. Banerjee had earlier acknowledged that some leaders might leave for other parties due to their own compulsions. "I know many will leave for other parties. They may have their own compulsions," she said during a press conference on May 5.

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