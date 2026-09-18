Mamata camp's candidate withdraws from Nandigram bypoll after meeting Suvendu 

After Pradhan's withdrawal, former TMC chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party's support for the Congress candidate in Nandigram.

"We are extending our support to Congress in Nandigram and in Assam," she said at a press conference.

The Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan in Nandigram.

The Nandigram by-election was necessitated after Adhikari vacated the seat to retain Bhabanipur, Mamata's bastion, in the 2026 Assembly elections.