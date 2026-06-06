Mamata Banerjee overhauls TMC organization amid internal revolt
What's the story
Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has overhauled the party's organization, a move seen as a response to an internal revolt. The reshuffle comes after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the party's National General Secretary, was stripped of some powers. In a significant change, MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen have been appointed joint national secretaries to assist Abhishek, NDTV reported.
Party dynamics
Dissent within TMC ranks
The TMC has been reeling under internal dissent, especially after its recent assembly election defeat. The discontent mainly targeted Abhishek's leadership style. At a post-election meeting, Banerjee had reportedly asked party leaders to praise her nephew's contributions, which angered many. Reports suggest this was seen as the first trigger for the discontent within the party ranks.
Leadership shakeup
Generational and organizational reset
The dissent came to the fore at a meeting on May 19 when rebel leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha openly criticized Abhishek's leadership. In response to this growing discontent, Banerjee has now revamped the party organization from top to bottom. Senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has been made the new state president in a generational and organizational reset.
Party restructuring
New appointments in all party wings
The TMC has also seen new appointments in all its wings. Sajda Ahmed, Mamata Thakur, Nayana Bandyopadhyay, and Swati Khandekar have been appointed vice presidents of West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Congress. MP Saayoni Ghosh will continue to lead the party's youth wing. This reshuffle comes as Banerjee allocates responsibilities to her loyalists amid a fierce revolt within the party.
Party meeting
Speculation of split in TMC's parliamentary wing
Speculation of a split in the TMC's parliamentary wing is rife as several Lok Sabha MPs have reached Delhi. The party has 28 Lok Sabha MPs, and a two-thirds split would require at least 19 to break away. Banerjee will be in Delhi on June 8 for an INDIA bloc meeting along with Abhishek and O'Brien.