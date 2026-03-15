Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces DA hike ahead of polls
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state government employees. The announcement was made just before the Election Commission of India is set to announce assembly election dates in the state, which would trigger the Model Code of Conduct. The decision comes amid an ongoing dispute between the state government and its employees over DA parity with central government staff.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court directed West Bengal to pay dues
The dispute over DA parity was first taken to the Calcutta High Court by the employees. The case was later moved to the Supreme Court via the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) and Calcutta High Court. In May 2025, the Supreme Court directed West Bengal to pay 25% of pending dues within six weeks. However, due to a financial crisis, the state sought an extension of another six months.
Escalating tensions
'No work, no pay' warning for strikers
In September 2025, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the matter. Meanwhile, employee organizations announced a strike over the issue. The state government responded by warning of a "no work, no pay" policy for strikers. Currently, Bengal government employees receive an 18% DA after adding a new 4% to an existing 14%. This has led to widespread discontent among employees as central government staff have been receiving a 50% DA since July 2024.