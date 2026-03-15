Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces DA hike ahead of polls

Legal proceedings

Supreme Court directed West Bengal to pay dues

The dispute over DA parity was first taken to the Calcutta High Court by the employees. The case was later moved to the Supreme Court via the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) and Calcutta High Court. In May 2025, the Supreme Court directed West Bengal to pay 25% of pending dues within six weeks. However, due to a financial crisis, the state sought an extension of another six months.