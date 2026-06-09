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Home / News / Politics News / Former WB minister, wife run commercial Durga Puja racket: Complaint
Former WB minister, wife run commercial Durga Puja racket: Complaint
Indranil Sen is a former minister of West Bengal

Former WB minister, wife run commercial Durga Puja racket: Complaint

By Snehil Singh
Jun 09, 2026
01:25 pm
What's the story

Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and his wife Madhuchhanda have been accused of running a commercial racket linked to the Durga Puja festival since 2022. The allegations include issuing ₹4,000 preview tickets and donor passes for select pandals, India Today reported. The complaint was filed by international travel consultant and Durga Puja promoter Jaydeep Mukherjee with the Kolkata Police.

Allegations detailed

Accused misled public by falsely claiming association with UNESCO

Mukherjee's complaint also names Mass Art secretary Dhrubajyoti Bose and vice-president Sayantan Maitra. He accused them of misleading the public by falsely claiming an association with UNESCO after Kolkata's Durga Puja was included in the UN agency's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in December 2021. The accused allegedly formed the Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society in June 2022 and presented themselves as official partners of UNESCO for promoting Durga Puja.

Public deception

Preview tickets sold at ₹4,000 each

The complaint states that the accused misled the public and exploited the religious festival for commercial gain. They allegedly sold preview show tickets at ₹4,000 each for entry to 24 select Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, which were falsely claimed to be UNESCO-endorsed. Ticket buyers were also promised visits from UNESCO representatives and international delegations during preview events, claims Mukherjee asserts were never fulfilled.

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Fund misuse

Donor passes introduced in 2025

The complaint also raises concerns over a donor pass introduced in 2025. Mukherjee alleges that proceeds from these passes were meant to support artisans and puja committees, but no financial records or audits have been made public to confirm this. He also alleges that entry to certain pandals during preview events was restricted only to ticket holders, turning a free public celebration into an exclusive event for paying attendees.

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Legal action

Kolkata Police yet to comment on allegations

The complaint calls for strict action against those involved, alleging they misled the public, commercially exploited a religious festival, and hurt devotees' sentiments. Kolkata Police are yet to comment on these allegations. Whether this will lead to an investigation or legal proceedings depends on their assessment of the complaint and evidence provided.

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