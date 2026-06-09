Former WB minister, wife run commercial Durga Puja racket: Complaint

Fund misuse

Donor passes introduced in 2025

The complaint also raises concerns over a donor pass introduced in 2025. Mukherjee alleges that proceeds from these passes were meant to support artisans and puja committees, but no financial records or audits have been made public to confirm this. He also alleges that entry to certain pandals during preview events was restricted only to ticket holders, turning a free public celebration into an exclusive event for paying attendees.