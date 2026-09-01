Mamata Banerjee's niece found hanging 

Mukherjee had earlier made headlines for her alleged involvement in the primary teacher recruitment scam.

She was among nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff who were sacked for allegedly getting jobs "illegally" through favoritism and cash exchange.

The Calcutta High Court and later the Supreme Court upheld these terminations.

The Supreme Court had earlier set a deadline of December 31 to accommodate "qualified" staff members who got jobs without "unfair" means but extended it to May 31, 2027, on Monday.