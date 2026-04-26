Bengal: Mamata's speech disrupted by BJP's loudspeakers 100m away

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was forced to cut short her speech at a rally in Bhabanipur on Saturday. The disruption was caused by loudspeakers from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally just 100 meters away. Banerjee accused the BJP of "They are trying to deliberately engage in a quarrel. They are shouting in the vicinity so that I can't hold the meeting..." and apologized to her supporters before leaving the stage.

Rally reschedule TMC to hold another rally on Monday In her speech, Banerjee said, "They are trying to deliberately engage in a quarrel. They are shouting in the vicinity so that I can't hold the meeting." She promised to hold another rally in the area on Monday. After her departure, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers marched toward the BJP rally site, leading to clashes between supporters of both parties.

Rally clashes Suvendu Adhikari blames Mamata for chaos The situation escalated as TMC workers and BJP supporters clashed, leading to a war of slogans. Security forces intervened to control the situation. Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate contesting against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, blamed her for the chaos and vowed that his party would respond to what he termed "goonda raj" with a "befitting reply."

Advertisement