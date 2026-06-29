Over 5,000 people inducted into DMK in Chennai
What's the story
Over 5,000 members from different political parties joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in a membership induction program in Chennai. News agency ANI reported the event was held at Sri Vaaru Marriage Hall in Vanagaram on Sunday. It was led by former AIADMK minister Benjamin and attended by DMK President and former Chief Minister MK Stalin and other party leaders.
Election readiness
'Be ready for upcoming elections'
Stalin urged party members to be ready for upcoming elections, which could be announced soon. He said, "The election may come in three months or after six months. Whenever it comes, we must be 100% prepared." He also welcomed the new members into DMK and praised Benjamin's decision to join the party.
Party achievements
Stalin criticizes TVK-led government
Former CM Stalin highlighted the DMK's role in modern Tamil Nadu's development and its six-time rule. He also praised his government's welfare schemes, like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and free bus travel for women. He criticized the current TVK-led government for deviating from development and alleged deterioration in law and order, citing an increase in crimes against women, narcotics-related offences, robberies, violent attacks, petrol bomb incidents and power cuts.
Historical comparison
DMK chief compares himself to Annadurai
Stalin compared himself to former CM CN Annadurai, who renamed the state as Tamil Nadu. He said his name would be remembered as long as DMK's welfare schemes benefited people, just as Annadurai's name would be remembered as long as the state's name remained Tamil Nadu. The event ended with Benjamin honoring Stalin with a garland of senbagapoo and a silver ceremonial sword.