Massive row after Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejected
What's the story
Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating the Rajya Sabha election process in Madhya Pradesh after her nomination was rejected over alleged non-disclosure of a court matter in Telangana. Speaking to the media, she said the controversy started when the BJP fielded a third Rajya Sabha candidate despite lacking numbers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
Allegations
BJP tried to win through cross-voting, political defections: Natarajan
Natarajan alleged that the ruling party initially planned to win through cross-voting and political defections but changed its strategy after failing to break Congress unity. She said, "When the BJP saw that the entire Congress legislature party was united and all MLAs were standing together, they came up with a fabricated issue to counter us." The Congress leader insisted that the matter against her was only a legal notice, not a criminal case.
Disclosure debate
Not a criminal case, says Congress leader
She argued that the matter cited against her was just a legal notice. "If there had been a criminal case in which the court had taken cognizance or charges had been framed against me, then it would be fair to say that information was concealed. But when no case exists, how can anyone claim that I hid anything?" she said. She also alleged that the Returning Officer's final order ignored her legal team's arguments, calling the episode politically motivated.
Democratic values
Natarajan accuses Election Commission of siding with BJP
Natarajan accused the BJP of trying to undermine democratic institutions and alleged the Election Commission acted in favor of the ruling party. She linked the dispute to a larger fight for democracy, federalism, and constitutional values espoused by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress general secretary KC Venugopalstrongly criticised the rejection, calling it a "blatant attempt" by the BJP to undermine the democratic process in a clandestine manner.
Congress
Congress leaders to meet ECI
After the rejection, several Congress leaders, including the party's general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, reached the office of the Election Commission of India against the cancellation on Tuesday evening. "Jairam Ramesh is not being allowed to enter," news agency ANI reported then. A delegation of 10 Congress leaders comprising MPs Venugopal, Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Meenakshi Natrajan will meet the Election Commission at noon on Wednesday.
Rejection defense
Voters have right to know about candidates: Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav defended the rejection of Natarajan's nomination. He said candidates are legally required to disclose all pending criminal matters in their affidavits. "The information deliberately withheld by the Congress candidate amounts to concealment of a criminal record," Yadav said. He welcomed the decision of election authorities, arguing voters have a right to know all relevant details about candidates seeking public office. The Rajya Sabha poll in the state is scheduled for June 18.