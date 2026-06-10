Massive row after Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejected 

Disclosure debate

Not a criminal case, says Congress leader

She argued that the matter cited against her was just a legal notice. "If there had been a criminal case in which the court had taken cognizance or charges had been framed against me, then it would be fair to say that information was concealed. But when no case exists, how can anyone claim that I hid anything?" she said. She also alleged that the Returning Officer's final order ignored her legal team's arguments, calling the episode politically motivated.