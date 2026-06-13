Bengal police raid Abhishek Banerjee's home; Mamata confronts cops
What's the story
A team of Bengal Police raided the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the early hours of Saturday, NDTV reported, citing sources. The West Medinipur Police was reportedly looking for Sumit Roy, Banerjee's personal secretary, who is wanted in an alleged extortion case. The police were initially stopped by Banerjee's security, but later conducted searches at his home after a confrontation.
Family intervention
Mamata confronts police team
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee rushed to her nephew's house as soon as she got to know about the incident. She reportedly confronted the police team that had conducted the raid. After a brief standoff, both the police and Mamata left Abhishek's residence. Heavy police and Central Forces presence was also seen outside Abhishek's home on Saturday morning.
Official silence
'Political vendetta' by BJP-led Center: Trinamool Congress
When asked about the late-night searches, Abhishek refused to comment and told reporters to "go ask the investigating agencies." Sources in his party called the action against Roy a case of "political vendetta." The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also summoned Abhishek for questioning in an alleged hate speech case that occurred on June 16, during West Bengal's poll campaign.
Legal proceedings
Abhishek under investigation for mismatches in signatures
Abhishek is already under investigation for mismatches in signatures by Trinamool Congress legislators on a resolution about appointments for opposition slots in the West Bengal Assembly. He was recently questioned by the CID for almost six hours before being released. The Calcutta High Court had granted him protection from arrest for 21 days but asked him to cooperate with investigations.
Corruption probe
ED raids ex-minister Madan Mitra's residence in Dakshineswar
In a separate development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of former minister and MLA Madan Mitra in Dakshineswar. The search was linked to an alleged Municipality Recruitment scam, where Mitra allegedly received bribes in cash and gold for illegal appointments through middlemen. The investigation has revealed more than 125 such illegal appointments linked to Mitra. Further investigations are underway.