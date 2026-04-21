'Military-style takeover': TMC on record CAPF deployment in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized a recent meeting of all units of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Kolkata , West Bengal . The meeting, which was attended by the chiefs of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB under one roof with hundreds of personnel in a crowded conference hall, has been described as "unprecedented" and raised concerns about a potential "military-style takeover."

Security concerns BJP, CEC planning military-style takeover in Bengal: Mahua Moitra TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged that the Union Home Ministry was "thinning" CAPF forces in sensitive areas like Kashmir and Manipur to deploy them in Bengal. She tweeted, "BJP and Gyanesh Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner) get top brass of CAPF to Bengal to plan full military-style takeover!" Political commentator Chandra Kumar Bose also expressed concern over the meeting's scale. "Don't remember the last time such a meeting was ever held in any other state. What's boiling?" he asked.

Twitter Post Mahua Moitra's post on X regarding CAPF deployment Operation Machhi Bandh preparations in full swing. BJP & Gyanesh Daddoo get top brass of CAPF (i.e. paltu IPS officers) to Bengal to plan full military style takeover! pic.twitter.com/MS6NfMizc0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 20, 2026

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Election security Record CAPF deployment in Bengal for upcoming elections The Centre has deployed a record 2.4 lakh CAPF personnel in Bengal for the upcoming elections, the highest ever in a single state during elections. This translates to one CAPF personnel for every 140 voters in Phase 1's total electorate of 3.4 crore. Bulletproof anti-riot vehicles from Jammu and Kashmir have also been deployed to help forces enter conflict areas.

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Deployment debate Critics question justification of large-scale deployment Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale called the deployment an attempt to intimidate voters. He compared it to the ethnic violence in Manipur, where around 29,000 personnel were deployed at its peak. The CISF said the meeting was held for a "robust, technology-driven" integrated security grid for Bengal elections. However, others have condoned the large-scale deployment as justified, given Bengal's history of election-related violence.