'You have funds...': Stalin to Vijay after TN oath ceremony

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has congratulated his successor, C Joseph Vijay, on his swearing-in. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief welcomed the announcements made by Vijay upon taking office. However, he also offered some advice on state finances, urging him not to claim that the government lacks funds. "It does have it," Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Financial clarification Debt within permissible limits: Stalin Stalin also responded to Vijay's claim during his oath-taking speech about the previous government's debt of ₹10 lakh crore. He said Tamil Nadu's debt is within permissible limits and his government had implemented several welfare schemes despite challenges like COVID-19, floods, and central government neglect. The former CM also reminded Vijay of the financial position explained in February's budget, asking if he was unaware before making promises to voters.

Twitter Post MK Stalin's message to Vijay மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சராகப் பொறுப்பேற்றுள்ள தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத் தலைவர் திரு. @ActorVijay அவர்களுக்கு எனது மனப்பூர்வமான வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.



பதவியேற்றதும் தாங்கள் கையெழுத்திட்டுள்ள அறிவிப்புகளையும் வரவேற்கிறேன்.



எடுத்த எடுப்பிலேயே அரசிடம் பணம் இல்லை… — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) May 10, 2026

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CM swearing-in Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's chief minister at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning. His parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, along with several personalities from the Tamil film industry, were present at the ceremony. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also in attendance. In his first address, Vijay declared that a new era of "real secularism and social justice" had begun under his leadership.

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