Video: Bihar MLA Anant Singh kicks driver during daughter's wedding
What's the story
Bihar MLA Anant Singh has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video emerged showing him allegedly kicking his driver. The incident took place during the wedding celebrations of his daughter, Shivangi Singh, in Patna district this week. The viral video shows Singh standing through the sunroof of an SUV, waving to guests and supporters. However, he suddenly appears to lose his temper with the driver and kicks him while continuing to greet guests.
Lavish event
The incident and the opulent wedding
The incident occurred during the grand wedding celebrations of Shivangi Singh on November 25 in Nadwan village.
The event drew thousands of guests and was marked by lavish arrangements, including an elaborate food spread, a horse race, and a fleet of luxury vehicles.
Singh, who is also known as "Chhote Sarkar," represents the Mokama constituency in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
Online discussion
Video goes viral, becomes a hot topic of discussion
The video was first posted on X and soon went viral, becoming a hot topic of discussion among social media users.
"Gunda ruling is called gunda raj right?" one user reacted. Another commented on the video, "Shameless dog he is and the people who vote for him and waving hands infront him are biggest clowns on this planet."
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Anant Singh kicked his driver while the car was moving. pic.twitter.com/Y4FQ7Sympx— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 26, 2026
Wedding
Celebrations reportedly drew estimated 500,000 people
The wedding culminated on Wednesday after days of high-voltage celebrations, with thousands of people, including the speaker of the state assembly and several prominent local and national politicians, attending the ceremony.
The celebrations reportedly drew an estimated 500,000 people. Six helipads were built to accommodate important guests while more than 150 dishes were prepared for the occasion.
Earlier this month, Singh had said "everyone has been invited...Not only from Bihar, but from across India and Pakistan too."