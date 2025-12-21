Modi, Kharge clash over illegal infiltration and voter list revision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress party of indulging in anti-national activities by opposing the Election Commission 's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking at public rallies in West Bengal and Assam, he alleged that the Congress and Trinamool Congress support infiltrators and are trying to change Assam's demography, according to The Economic Times. "In Bengal and Assam, Congress has supported the infiltrators," he said during a rally inaugurating a new airport terminal in Guwahati.

Security allegations PM Modi blames Congress for Assam's security threats Modi alleged that infiltrators have taken control of Assam's lands and jungles. "It is due to this conspiracy that infiltrators have captured lands and jungles of Assam, posing a security threat and jeopardising the Assamese identity," he said. He said it was the Himanta Biswa Sarma government that is working hard to reclaim these lands from illegal infiltrators. The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of resorting to "religious appeasement" for vote bank politics since Independence.

Governance critique Modi criticizes Congress's past governance in Northeast PM Modi slammed past Congress governments for keeping development away from northeastern states, which he said led to the region's backwardness. He claimed that his government is working toward ending violence in the region and improving infrastructure. "Within eleven years, our government is moving fast towards ending the violence in the region," he said.

Inauguration event Modi inaugurates statue of Assam's 1st chief minister During his visit to Guwahati, PM Modi also inaugurated a statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam's first chief minister. He used this opportunity to ask West Bengal residents to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2026 assembly polls. "Bihar showed the way for BJP to Bengal," he said, referring to the NDA's win in Bihar as a model for success in West Bengal.