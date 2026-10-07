'This is blessing of people': Modi marks 25yrs in power
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed 25 years of uninterrupted service as head of government. He celebrated this milestone at the "Seva Jyoti" program at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. In his address, PM Modi credited the trust and blessings of millions of Indians for his political journey. He also thanked his colleagues in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their support over the years.
Political journey
Public trust central to my governance: PM Modi
Recalling his political journey, PM Modi said, "When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come."
"Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution belongs to the people," he added.
He also gave a new slogan, "We can do it," as he vowed Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Twitter Post
'For me, this is not matter of personal glorification'
#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi says, "Speaking as the head of the government—this continuous journey of twenty-five years—people view it as an achievement. But how do I see it? For me, this is not a matter of personal glorification, nor is it the occasion for it. 25 years ago, at the… pic.twitter.com/TdgQLPbYwL— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026
Slogan
'Viksit Bharat by 2047'
"Viksit Bharat by 2047, we will do it! Aatmanirbhar bharat! Global Manufacturing hub! Hosting of the Olympics! Stepping into Space! This energy and confidence are incredible."
He said a day will come when the world will speak of 'Made-in-India' planes.
Referring to flydubai Indian captain Smit Machchhar, who helped avert the plane crash, he said, "Today there is a talk about the Indian pilot across the globe. A day will come...when the world will speak of "Made-in-India" plane."
Modi
'We have 140 crore solutions'
"This is not the time to rest; it is the time to move forward with zeal and dedicate ourselves fully to the nation," he continued.
He admitted that there are difficulties before us, "but we also have 140 crore solutions."
"The fact that India is so young today, with such a large young population, is a tremendous opportunity given to us by history. We must not let this opportunity slip away," he told the crowd.
Nationwide campaign
BJP's month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' underway
The BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's 25 years in public life through the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which started on his birthday on September 17.
The campaign includes blood donation drives, cleanliness programs, welfare outreach, exhibitions, cultural events, and other public-service initiatives.
On Wednesday, the BJP organized events across states, including torch marches and motorcycle rallies to highlight PM Modi's journey from Gujarat to Delhi.
Transformative leadership
Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi
On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on his milestone.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the resolution was more than a customary tribute, describing Modi's journey as being guided by "Nation First and Citizen First."
The Cabinet highlighted welfare schemes, infrastructure expansion, economic reforms, and technology as defining features of PM Modi's tenure.