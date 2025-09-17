Modi's 75th birthday today: How BJP is celebrating across India 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's birthday on September 17 with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programs. The celebrations are part of "Sewa Pakhwada," which runs from September 17 to October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. These initiatives aim to honor Modi's leadership that has propelled the BJP into a dominant political force for over a decade.

Healthcare transformation MCD to upgrade healthcare centers into Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs In Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will convert its healthcare centers into Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. On PM Modi's birthday, 41 such units will be inaugurated. The MCD aims to set up over 300 units and currently has more than 150 centers, some of which have already been upgraded. Existing primary health centers and other facilities will be reconstructed with better infrastructure and services for comprehensive primary healthcare in Delhi.

National initiatives PM to launch 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign from Dhar PM Modi will launch a fortnight-long nationwide "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar" campaign from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. He will also kick off the eighth National Nutritional Month and unveil several development initiatives. In Dhar, he will transfer funds under the "Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana" to nearly 10 lakh eligible women and launch the "Suman Sakhi Chatbot" for maternal and child health awareness.

Tribal initiative Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan to be launched in Madhya Pradesh Modi will also launch the "Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan" in Madhya Pradesh, an initiative symbolizing tribal pride and nation-building. This program will focus on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood enhancement, sanitation, and environmental protection in tribal regions. In line with his 5F Vision—Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign—the PM will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

Regional celebrations ₹111 crore projects in Varanasi on PM's birthday In Varanasi, PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, projects worth ₹111 crore will be inaugurated and their foundation stones laid by the municipal corporation. In Maharashtra, over one lakh cataract surgeries and eye check-ups for at least 10 lakh people are planned as part of a drive from September 17 to October 2. The state BJP president said spectacles would also be distributed to those in need during this period.