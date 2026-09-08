'Naraz fufa' will complain again: PM after inaugurating freight corridor 

The Prime Minister on Tuesday inaugurated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai with Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

"Dedicated freight corridors are the lifeline of a fast-developing India," he said, adding that they are speeding up India's transformation.

He said the idea for this project was conceived in 2004, but only saw progress after 2014 when his government accelerated work on it.