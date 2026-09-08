'Naraz fufa' will complain again: PM after inaugurating freight corridor
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed those who question his government's development record, once again calling them "Naraz Fufa" as he inaugurated a 2,800-kilometer dedicated freight corridor in Vadodara, Gujarat. The project was part of ₹35,000 crore development initiatives inaugurated by Modi. Speaking at the event, PM Modi, "One Naraz Fufa ji will say: What will the truck drivers do?" "Naraz Fufa now has work," he said, without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Infrastructure progress
WDFC to speed up India's transformation
The Prime Minister on Tuesday inaugurated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai with Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.
"Dedicated freight corridors are the lifeline of a fast-developing India," he said, adding that they are speeding up India's transformation.
He said the idea for this project was conceived in 2004, but only saw progress after 2014 when his government accelerated work on it.
Future focus
A 'historic achievement for the 21st century'
"After 2014, with your blessings, when I reached Delhi, and as soon as we arrived there, we began accelerating this project. Work on the 2,800 km dedicated freight corridors has been completed today," he said.
"Today, the Eastern and Western Freight Corridors are becoming the main backbone of the country's trade and business," Modi said.
He called the 2,800-kilometer dedicated freight corridor a "historic achievement for the 21st century."
Political jibe
PM jabs Congress over project delay
The PM also compared his government's achievements with those of previous regimes, saying that since 2014, India has built 50,000 modern rail coaches.
"After 2014, India built 50,000 modern rail coaches but the previous (Congress) regime could not build even 50,000 toilets in 10 years," he said.
He said India was now entering a new manufacturing era, "from chips to ship," with both components and finished goods produced domestically.
Transportation boost
Modi used the term over the weekend
"Naraz fufa ji" is the latest in PM Modi's increasing list of sarcastic designations for critics.
He used the term for the first time last week during the Shri Ram College of Commerce Centenary event.
He told students that outside of college, they will meet two sorts of people: those who transform the strength of society into the strength of the nation and those who become a naraaz fufa on every issue.