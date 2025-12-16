'Modi ji has deep dislike for 2 things': Rahul Gandhi

LOADING...
Rahul Gandhi called the new bill an 'insult to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals'

By Snehil Singh
Dec 16, 2025
08:53 pm
What's the story

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the introduction of the G RAM G bill. The bill seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which was enacted by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2005. Gandhi called the new bill an "insult to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of trying to erase rural livelihoods while failing India's youth through unemployment.

Accusations detailed

Gandhi accuses Modi of undermining MGNREGA

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that PM Modi has always opposed Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and has been trying to undermine the scheme in his name since 2014. He claimed that MGNREGA is a key part of Mahatma Gandhi's vision for village self-rule and served as an economic safety net during COVID-19. "Modi ji has a deep dislike for two things - the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and the rights of the poor," he wrote.

Twitter Post

Funding concerns

Gandhi criticizes funding changes in G RAM G Bill

The G RAM G bill, or the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It proposes a shift in funding structure where states will bear 40% of total costs. This has been opposed by opposition leaders and allies like Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party due to the added financial burdens on state budgets.

Family opposition

Gandhi's sister also opposes G RAM G Bill

Gandhi's sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also spoken out against the bill in aheated debate in the Lok Sabha. She argued that no legislation should be passed in haste due to "someone's obsession and prejudice." "Mahatma Gandhi is not from my family, but he is like a family member, and the entire country feels the same way," she added. Vadra called for further deliberations on the bill by sending it to a Standing Committee for more discussions.