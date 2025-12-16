'Modi ji has deep dislike for 2 things': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the introduction of the G RAM G bill. The bill seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which was enacted by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2005. Gandhi called the new bill an "insult to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government of trying to erase rural livelihoods while failing India's youth through unemployment.

Accusations detailed Gandhi accuses Modi of undermining MGNREGA In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that PM Modi has always opposed Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and has been trying to undermine the scheme in his name since 2014. He claimed that MGNREGA is a key part of Mahatma Gandhi's vision for village self-rule and served as an economic safety net during COVID-19. "Modi ji has a deep dislike for two things - the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and the rights of the poor," he wrote.

Twitter Post Rahul Gandhi's post against G Ram G Bill Modi ji has a deep dislike for two things - the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and the rights of the poor.



MGNREGA is the living embodiment of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj. It has been a lifeline for millions of rural Indians and proved to be a crucial economic safety net… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2025

Funding concerns Gandhi criticizes funding changes in G RAM G Bill The G RAM G bill, or the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It proposes a shift in funding structure where states will bear 40% of total costs. This has been opposed by opposition leaders and allies like Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party due to the added financial burdens on state budgets.