Monsoon session of Parliament: Both Houses adjourned till 12
What's the story
Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 12 noon. Parliament reconvened on Tuesday for Day 2 of the Monsoon Session at 11:00am, with the government and opposition expected to clash once more. Opposition parties are expected to push for debates over the NEET-UG paper leak, the CJP protests and police action, and the alleged donation thefts at Ram Mandir.
Opposition meeting
INDIA bloc meet ahead of Parliament proceedings
Before the session, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met at Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament.
The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, among others.
The leaders discussed their strategy for the day ahead of the Parliament proceedings.
NDA meeting
PM Modi addresses NDA parliamentary party meeting
The NDA Parliamentary Party also held its Mangal Milan meeting.
"Everyone attended, and the Prime Minister guided and addressed all the members. First of all, during today's Mangal Milan, we welcomed the newly elected Rajya Sabha members and wished them success in their parliamentary responsibilities," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent NEET paper leak and called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible.
Legislative agenda
Government likely to introduce 5 new bills during session
The government is likely to introduce five new bills during the Monsoon Session.
These include the Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill, Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, Income-Tax (Amendment) Bill, Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, and a bill to amend the MSME Development Act.
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill will also be taken up for consideration and passing during this session.