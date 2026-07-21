Monsoon session of Parliament: Both Houses adjourned till 12 

Before the session, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met at Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, among others.

The leaders discussed their strategy for the day ahead of the Parliament proceedings.