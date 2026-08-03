Pappu Yadav attacked after Parliament skit controversy; alleges assassination attempt
What's the story
Independent MP Pappu Yadav was attacked at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday during a press conference. The incident involved a scuffle with two men, identified as Sumit and Happy Sharma from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Reports say the confrontation was linked to a recent skit performed by Opposition MPs inside the Parliament complex, which had sparked controversy over alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
Attack details
Yadav alleges assassination attempt
Yadav alleged that the incident was a planned assassination attempt on him. He claimed to have received death threats in recent days, including videos offering cash rewards for his killing.
After the attack, he and his supporters alleged that the two men were armed with a knife. A video of the incident showed a knife lying on a table after the scuffle.
Twitter Post
Moment the scuffle broke out
#WATCH | The moment the clash erupted while Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, was holding a press conference at his residence in Delhi. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NzYEGww5of— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026
Investigation progress
Main accused identified, investigation underway
The main accused, Sumit, has been identified as a 34-year-old iron trader from Ghaziabad.
Happy was allegedly waiting outside Yadav's residence during the press conference.
Both men reportedly told police they had come to Delhi for vehicle repairs.
The investigation is ongoing, and no prior criminal record has been found for Sumit so far.
Skit controversy
Opposition's skit on donation theft row
The incident comes after Opposition MPs staged a satirical skit on July 31, where Yadav played a temple priest, and other MPs enacted scenes of donation box corruption.
The performance drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with complaints filed by party leaders including Bansuri Swaraj.
A separate FIR was registered in Varanasi by a religious leader against Yadav for his role in the skit.
Skit defense
Yadav defends his actions
Despite the controversy, Yadav has defended his participation in the skit. He questioned whether raising issues about protecting Hindu sentiments related to the Ram Mandir was wrong.
The incident at his residence and subsequent developments have further fueled tensions between Opposition MPs and BJP leaders over allegations of donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple.