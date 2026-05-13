Mulayam Singh's younger son and Akhilesh's half-brother, Prateek, dies 

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav , died at the age of 38 in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was declared brought dead at the Lucknow civil hospital after being rushed there by family members. "He was brought dead at 5:55am," Chief Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey told ANI. His wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was not present during this time.

Medical examination Post-mortem to ascertain cause of death A team of doctors at King George Medical University and hospital will conduct a post-mortem on Prateek's body to ascertain the cause of death. Initial observations did not reveal any external injuries. Prateek had been suffering from lung-related issues for some time and was undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. Sources told India Today that a few weeks ago, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital. After his condition showed some improvement, he was brought home.

Personal life Prateek and Aparna married in 2011 Prateek married Aparna in 2011 after an eight-year courtship. The couple had two children together. However, they announced their decision to divorce in January over alleged family disputes and concerns about mental health, but they did not follow through with it later. "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential," he wrote on Instagram that time.

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Career highlights Who was Prateek Yadav? Despite being a member of a politically active family, Prateek never entered politics or contested elections. Prateek was a well-known real estate developer and fitness enthusiast, having studied at Leeds University in the UK. He ran a gym in Lucknow named 'The Fitness Planet.' He was also involved in animal welfare activities through an organization called 'Jeev Ashray' that worked for the rescue, treatment, feeding, and care of stray dogs.

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