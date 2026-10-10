Musk rebukes Reliance's BJP donations, refers to 'Prime Minister Ambani'
What's the story
Elon Musk has intensified his campaign against the corporate giant, which he accuses of blocking Starlink's entry into India. Elon Musk shared news reports detailing donations made by Reliance-backed firms to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes after he addressed Mukesh Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and accused him of trying to protect a "monopoly."
Twitter Post
Musk shares news reports
October 10, 2026
Competition query
Will Ambani allow satellite internet service to compete, Musk asks
Musk also asked if Ambani would allow satellite internet service to compete in India.
His comments came after Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India doesn't allow monopolies in any sector.
Scindia added that three players have received satcom licenses and can start operations after meeting security requirements and milestones.
Starlink, a satellite internet service, has been eyeing the Indian market, amid the