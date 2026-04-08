'Eat beef at home, not in public': Assam CM clarifies
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his stance on beef consumption, saying he doesn't want to ban it but restrict it to private spaces. "There is a big Muslim community in Assam who consume beef. I am not stopping this. I am only saying, eat it inside your home. Don't eat it in a public space," he said. He added that such consumption should not take place within a 5-km radius of any temple.
Targeted remarks
Sarma threatens legal action against AJP candidate
Sarma's comments come after he targeted Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Central Guwahati candidate Kunki Chowdhury and her mother Sujata Gurung Chowdhury for allegedly consuming beef. He threatened legal action against them under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021. Chowdhury has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated and has filed a police complaint against AI-generated deepfake videos targeting her family.
Legal framework
Some people have switched to buffalo meat: Sarma
The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, prohibits the sale and consumption of beef in public places and within a five-kilometer radius of temples. However, it doesn't ban private consumption at home. Sarma also revealed that some people have switched to buffalo meat instead of beef, adding his appeal was aimed at Hindus rather than Muslims.
Election backdrop
BJP's main contest is against Congress
The 126-member Assam Assembly will vote on April 9, with results due on May 4. The election is mainly a contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, which Sarma used to be a member of. In the previous election in 2021, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won with 75 seats, with the BJP winning 60 on its own.