Sarma made the statement before Assam assembly polls

'Eat beef at home, not in public': Assam CM clarifies

By Chanshimla Varah 02:38 pm Apr 08, 202602:38 pm

What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his stance on beef consumption, saying he doesn't want to ban it but restrict it to private spaces. "There is a big Muslim community in Assam who consume beef. I am not stopping this. I am only saying, eat it inside your home. Don't eat it in a public space," he said. He added that such consumption should not take place within a 5-km radius of any temple.