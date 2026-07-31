Omar Abdullah, estranged wife agree to dissolve marriage
What's the story
Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal have agreed to dissolve their marriage, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday. The application seeking dissolution of their marriage was filed under Article 142 of the Constitution on mutual consent. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Abdullah, told a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that both parties have "embraced freedom," Live Law reported.
Legal proceedings
Court will pass orders accordingly
Sibal requested the court to grant a divorce under Article 142.
The bench was informed that the divorce application was filed on July 22.
Justice Narasimha said the court would pass orders accordingly and include all information in its order.
"We will dispose of it in terms of that," he said.
Case withdrawal
Cases filed against each other to be withdrawn
Sibal also informed the court that both parties have agreed to withdraw all cases filed against each other.
The Supreme Court had earlier sent the matter for mediation at its Mediation Centre.
Omar Abdullah had approached the Family Court seeking a divorce on grounds of desertion and cruelty; however, his plea was dismissed by a Family Court in August 2016 for lack of evidence proving an irretrievable breakdown of marriage.
Case dismissal
Married in 1994, living separately since 2009
Omar Abdullah then challenged the Family Court's decision before the Delhi High Court.
In December 2023, a division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the Family Court's order.
The couple married on September 01, 1994, but have been living separately since 2009. They have two sons together.