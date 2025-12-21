Maharashtra Congress in-charge said the party will focus on local issues

MVA rift widens; Congress to contest Mumbai BMC elections alone

The Maharashtra Congress has decided to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, according to a report by India Today. The party's focus will be on local issues such as corruption, pollution, and inadequate development in Mumbai. Ramesh Chennithala, the Maharashtra Congress in-charge, said they are preparing a chargesheet on corruption and will soon release their manifesto. He said, "Mumbai has not developed in the way it should have."