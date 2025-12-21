MVA rift widens; Congress to contest Mumbai BMC elections alone
What's the story
The Maharashtra Congress has decided to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, according to a report by India Today. The party's focus will be on local issues such as corruption, pollution, and inadequate development in Mumbai. Ramesh Chennithala, the Maharashtra Congress in-charge, said they are preparing a chargesheet on corruption and will soon release their manifesto. He said, "Mumbai has not developed in the way it should have."
Potential alliance
Congress seeks alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Chennithala mentioned the possibility of an understanding with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). He stated that he had spoken with its leader, Prakash Ambedkar, and that further discussions were planned. He said, "I had a phone conversation with Prakash Ambedkar. Accordingly, our delegation will go and meet him," indicating plans for further discussions on a possible alliance, despite not disclosing details.
Election update
Supreme Court intervention paves way for BMC elections
The long-delayed BMC elections are finally being held after the Supreme Court intervened. The delay was due to legal disputes over ward delimitation and reservation for Other Backward Classes. The results of these local body polls are expected to give early indications of the political mood in Maharashtra and influence alliance strategies ahead of major urban civic body elections.