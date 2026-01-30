NCP leaders meet Fadnavis; stake claim to Ajit Pawar's portfolios

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , staking claim to the portfolios of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar . The meeting was held at Fadnavis's official residence, 'Varsha.' Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal attended the meeting. They are seeking to retain control of key cabinet positions in light of Pawar's sudden demise in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Portfolio claim NCP likely to submit formal request for retention of portfolios The NCP is likely to submit a formal request for the retention of crucial portfolios held by Pawar, including Finance, State Excise and Sports. After the meeting with Fadnavis, Patel said they want to fill Pawar's post soon but will consider public sentiment in their decision. "We are partners in the Mahayuti alliance... so we have to take the right decision to fill the post held by Ajit Pawar as soon as possible," he said.

Leadership vacuum Legislative party meeting on Sunday to elect new leader Pawar's untimely death has raised questions about the future leadership of the NCP. It has also revived speculation about a possible merger with Sharad Pawar's rival faction. The NCP will hold a legislative party meeting on Sunday, where Sunetra Pawar, Ajit's wife and Rajya Sabha MP, is likely to be elected as leader of the legislative party.

