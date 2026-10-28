Karnataka MLC polls: NDA wins all 4 seats
What's the story
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, bagging all four seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three seats while its ally Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) won one. The election was held at a politically significant time, with the Congress protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding that elections be conducted using ballot papers. It also repeatedly raised concerns over the use of EVMs, claiming it favors the BJP.
Victory statement
'Success for NDA'
After the results, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying there were no EVMs to blame this time, as the election was held through ballot papers.
"Now that educated teachers voted on paper right under your government's nose, what's today's excuse, 'Paper Chori'?" he wrote on X.
BJP leader Ashok Gowda said this result exposed "all narratives spread by the Congress."
"It is an indication of what is going to happen in....BBMP elections," Gowda told NDTV.
Constituency results
BJP wins in several constituencies
In the North-East Teachers' constituency, BJP's Shashil G Namoshi won his fifth term.
He defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur in Kalaburagi, a stronghold of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The BJP also won the South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies.
JD(S) candidate won from the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency.
Council makeup
Karnataka Legislative Council composition
The Karnataka Legislative Council has a total of 75 members.
The composition includes 38 members from the Congress, 24 from the BJP, six from JD(S), one Independent member, and Chairman Saleem Ahmed.
Five seats earmarked for government nominations remain vacant.
When these vacancies are filled, the Congress is likely to increase its strength, mitigating the impact of the election results on the overall balance of power in the Upper House.