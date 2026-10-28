Karnataka MLC polls: NDA wins all 4 seats

After the results, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying there were no EVMs to blame this time, as the election was held through ballot papers.

"Now that educated teachers voted on paper right under your government's nose, what's today's excuse, 'Paper Chori'?" he wrote on X.

BJP leader Ashok Gowda said this result exposed "all narratives spread by the Congress."

"It is an indication of what is going to happen in....BBMP elections," Gowda told NDTV.