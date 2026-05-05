BJP-led Bengal government oath-taking likely on Tagore's birth anniversary 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to take oath for the new government in West Bengal on May 9, coinciding with Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya confirmed the date, saying, "The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on 9th May." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at this timeline during his last campaign rally in Barrackpore.

Modi's promise PM Modi's promise fuels speculation During his last campaign rally in Barrackpore, PM Modi had promised to attend the BJP's swearing-in ceremony after May 4. He said, "I am going back with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will come back...to attend the BJP's oath-taking ceremony." PM Modi is likely to hold meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday and Wednesday. The party's national parliamentary board will then decide on the CM and cabinet positions.

Official proceedings EC officials to arrive in Kolkata on May 6 On Tuesday, senior officials of the Election Commission of India will arrive in Kolkata to hand over the official gazette notification of the election results. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal will receive this notification from Principal Secretary S B Joshi and Secretary Sujit Kumar Mishra. After this, CEO Agarwal will formally inform Governor RN Ravi about the election results on May 6.

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