Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM, delivers emotional speech
What's the story
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Vijay and his nine-member cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In his first address, the actor-turned-politician thanked voters for their support and promised transparent and accountable governance focused on secularism and social justice.
Heartfelt speech
Not a divine messenger, says Vijay
Vijay, 51, delivered an emotional speech during the ceremony. He said he is not a divine messenger but an ordinary person who will not make false promises. "I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future," he vowed to Gen Z voters who fondly call him "Vijay Mama." The new CM thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other alliance partners for their support in forming the government.
Political debut
TVK's historic win in 1st political outing
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which Vijay launched in 2024, won 108 out of 234 seats in its first political outing. The victory was historic as it marked the first time both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power. However, the TVK needed support from Congress (five seats), CPI-M (two), CPI (two), VCK (two), and IUML (two) to form a government.
Star politician
More on Vijay
Vijay, popularly known as 'Thalapathy,' has a crowd-pulling ability similar to actor-turned-politician MG Ramachandran. He has been vocal about secular politics while embracing his Christian identity. Despite launching the TVK in 2024, he has not been apolitical until now, focusing on social work through films that tackled drug abuse and corruption. In the 2026 elections, he won two seats: Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one.