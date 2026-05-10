Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM, delivers emotional speech

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Vijay and his nine-member cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In his first address, the actor-turned-politician thanked voters for their support and promised transparent and accountable governance focused on secularism and social justice.

Heartfelt speech Not a divine messenger, says Vijay Vijay, 51, delivered an emotional speech during the ceremony. He said he is not a divine messenger but an ordinary person who will not make false promises. "I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future," he vowed to Gen Z voters who fondly call him "Vijay Mama." The new CM thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other alliance partners for their support in forming the government.

Political debut TVK's historic win in 1st political outing The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which Vijay launched in 2024, won 108 out of 234 seats in its first political outing. The victory was historic as it marked the first time both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power. However, the TVK needed support from Congress (five seats), CPI-M (two), CPI (two), VCK (two), and IUML (two) to form a government.

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