Karnataka MLA's niece draws ₹70,000 salary without ever attending work

Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale issued a notice to Dr. Yaragal after she failed to appear for an inquiry.

The notice directed her to attend the next inquiry on September 18 at 10:00am in Room No. 11 of the Zilla Panchayat office.

It alleged that Dr. Yaragal had been absent from the Namma Clinic at Wambay Colony from March 3 till September, leaving it without a medical officer and inconveniencing the public.