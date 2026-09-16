Karnataka MLA's niece draws ₹70,000 salary without ever attending work
What's the story
Dr. Ankita Yaragal, a medical officer at Namma Clinic in Karnataka's Bagalkot, is under investigation for allegedly drawing a monthly salary of over ₹70,000 without ever attending work. The inquiry was initiated after it was found that she was pursuing a postgraduate medical course at a private college while also being employed as a government medical officer. Dr. Yaragal is the niece of Congress Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti.
Official notice
Notice issued to Dr. Yaragal
Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale issued a notice to Dr. Yaragal after she failed to appear for an inquiry.
The notice directed her to attend the next inquiry on September 18 at 10:00am in Room No. 11 of the Zilla Panchayat office.
It alleged that Dr. Yaragal had been absent from the Namma Clinic at Wambay Colony from March 3 till September, leaving it without a medical officer and inconveniencing the public.
Misconduct allegations
Violation of medical ethics
The notice states that the issue is being treated seriously as an alleged violation of rules governing registered medical practitioners working in public health institutions in Karnataka and an alleged violation of the National Medical Commission's professional ethical code.
Disciplinary action could be initiated against Dr. Yaragal on grounds of alleged professional misconduct, with possible referral to the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and National Medical Commission (NMC).
Potential consequences
Warning issued to Dr. Yaragal
The authorities have also said that the entire salary paid to Dr. Yaragal during the period of alleged unauthorized dual engagement could be recovered under applicable rules.
Soon after the incident surfaced, Gajanan Bale, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the district, directed that the medical officer be relieved from service.
"I have sought a report from the DHO, and action will be initiated," he said on Monday.
The Hindu reported on Wednesday that the state government has terminated her contract.