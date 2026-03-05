The BJP could lead the new government in Bihar

Nitish Kumar moves to Rajya Sabha; who'll takeover CM post

By Chanshimla Varah 04:21 pm Mar 05, 2026

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday, nearly four months after he was sworn in for a record 10th time as CM. He earlier said he has had a desire to become a member of both Houses of the state legislature, as well as both Houses of Parliament, since the beginning of his parliamentary career, which was why he was contesting in the Rajya Sabha polls.