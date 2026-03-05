Nitish Kumar moves to Rajya Sabha; who'll takeover CM post
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday, nearly four months after he was sworn in for a record 10th time as CM. He earlier said he has had a desire to become a member of both Houses of the state legislature, as well as both Houses of Parliament, since the beginning of his parliamentary career, which was why he was contesting in the Rajya Sabha polls.
Leadership transition
BJP likely to announce CM post soon
With him resigning as CM, the question now is who will take his place. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while Kumar's Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats. The Indian Express, citing NDA sources, said the BJP could lead the new government in Bihar, while the JD(U) is expected to get two deputy chief minister posts.
Succession plans
JD(U) may propose these names for deputy CM posts
Potential candidates for the CM include deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal, and Digha BJP MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia. On the other hand, the JD(U) may propose Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Nishant Kumar as deputy CMs. Nityanand Rai is also reportedly eyeing the chief minister's position. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Rajya Sabha nominations of outgoing CM Kumar, Nitin Nabin, Ramnath Thakur, Upendra Kushwaha, and Sudesh Ram in Patna.
Political debut
Nishant set to enter politics
Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar, the son of Nitish Kumar, an engineering graduate, is also set to enter politics. Shrawon Kumar, a close aide of JD(U) supremo Kumar since the Samata Party days in the 1990s, confirmed that decks have been cleared for Nishant's political entry. When asked if the JD(U) supremo's son could be one of the two party candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Shrawon replied, "Anything is possible."