'There's been a desire...': Nitish Kumar on Rajya Sabha move

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced his decision to resign and contest for a seat in the Rajya Sabha. In a post on X, Kumar expressed his long-standing desire to be a member of both Houses of Parliament and both Houses of the state legislature. "Since the beginning of my parliamentary career, I had a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of state legislature, as well as both Houses of Parliament," he wrote.

Kumar 'I will keep working for developed Bihar' "That's why I want to become a Rajya Sabha MP in the upcoming election," Kumar wrote. "I assure you that my relationship with you will continue, and I will keep working for a developed Bihar. The new government will enjoy my full support and guidance." "For the past two decades, you have trusted and supported me, and I have served you with full dedication. It is your trust...support due to which Bihar is setting new standards in development," he wrote.

Political trajectory Kumar's political journey Kumar is likely to file a nomination for Rajya Sabha polls shortly. Since joining politics in the mid-1980s, he has served as a Lok Sabha MP, an MLA, and an MLC. However, a Rajya Sabha stint would complete his wish of being a member of all four Houses. According to NDTV, his aides say this desire stems from peer dynamics in Bihar politics, with leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sushil Modi having had stints in the Rajya Sabha.

Political shift BJP likely to have 1st CM in Bihar Kumar's resignation as Chief Minister could pave the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have its first chief minister in Bihar. The state has been a stronghold of other parties so far. Speculations are rife that after leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to victory in the 2025 Assembly elections, a BJP leader may take over as CM.

