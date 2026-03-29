'No fish or eggs if...': Mamata Banerjee targets BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , alleging that if the party comes to power, it will restrict people from eating fish and other meat items. Addressing a rally in Purulia, Banerjee said, "Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs." She accused the BJP of being one-sided and not believing in any religion.

Accusations leveled Banerjee accuses BJP of inciting riots Banerjee also accused the BJP of inciting riots and violence to come to power. She said, "These people incite riots... The most attacks on tribals, attacks on women happen in BJP-ruled states." She alleged that Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states under the BJP rule. Banerjee also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for releasing a "chargesheet" against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule.

Integrity questioned Banerjee questions Amit Shah's riot role Banerjee questioned Shah's integrity and the BJP's claims of being a party that doesn't discriminate. She asked, "How many people have you killed through riots? Where were you when you were brought from America to Delhi in chains?" She also dismissed allegations against her health, saying she had to go to the people with a bandage on her leg during the last election.

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