'No question of resignation': Mamata asserts she didn't lose election

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign after her party's defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections. Banerjee insisted, "There is no question of my resignation. I will not resign, adding, "We did not lose the election," alleging large-scale manipulation, violence, and institutional bias. She accused the Election Commission of acting in a partisan manner and called it a "brutal murder of democracy."

Election allegations 'BJP used Election Commission to plan victory' Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used the Election Commission to plan their victory. She claimed irregularities in voter lists, alleging that 90 lakh names were deleted and only 32 lakh were restored after a court intervention. Despite this, another seven lakh names were allegedly added without any transparency.

Violence claims 'BJP goons attacked TMC workers' Banerjee also alleged widespread violence during campaigning and counting, claiming that her party workers were attacked and intimidated. She accused the BJP of entering booths and beating TMC members after media reports predicted a BJP win. "BJP, along with goons, started atrocities. Police is totally inactive," she alleged, adding that threats were issued to women by unidentified persons.

Advertisement

Central forces Banerjee vows to continue fighting Banerjee also accused central forces of misbehavior, asking if they were acting as "Is this jawan bahini or goon bahini? I have never seen central forces behave like this." She claimed she was physically assaulted during the counting process, and CRPF personnel prevented her party agents from entering. Despite the defeat, Banerjee vowed to continue fighting and said leaders from across the INDIA alliance had extended support following the results.

Advertisement